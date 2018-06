Have your say

Shoppers may have been in for a shock in Leeds as armed police patrolled the city centre.

Police in Leeds city centre. PIC: Laura Johnson

Pictured of a heavy police presence emerged online on Friday, June 29 along with officers with guns.

It is thought that the police were initiating a routine terrorist drill for training purposes and posters in the city centre warned shoppers to expect them.

The YEP contacted West Yorkshire Police who told us that there was no recorded incident.