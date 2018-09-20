Armed police put Yorkshire college on ‘lockdown’ after ‘student seen carrying weapon’

Have your say

A college in Yorkshire was on lockdown earlier this afternoon after someone was reportedly seen carrying a knife and a gun.

A number of police cars were seen outside the Barnsley College in South Yorkshire this lunchtime after reports of a ‘student carrying weapons’.

Police at Barnsley College - Credit: Melanie Clarke

The college was reportedly placed into lockdown as police searched the area, but no weapon was found.

One student posted: “It’s on lock down someone’s got a knife and gun.”

South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 12.20pm this afternoon (Thursday 20 September), police received a call from a pupil at Barnsley College alleging that another pupil had what they believed to be a firearm.

"Police attended and one boy has been detained.

"He was not in possession of a firearm, or any weapon."