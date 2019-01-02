Armed robber with gun hunted by police in Sheffield

Have your say

An armed robber who brandished a gun during a house raid in Sheffield is being hunted by the police.

He struck at a house in Holgate Close, Parson Cross, at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 30.

Do you recognise this man?

An E-fit of the robber has been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

The force said the man threatened his victim with a gun before stealing valuable memorabilia.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 896 of November 30.