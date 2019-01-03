Armed robbers on the the run with cash after terrifying post office raid in Barnsley

Have your say

Armed robbers escaped with a substantial amount of cash after raiding a post office in Barnsley.

The masked men struck at the post office inside the Co-op on Hoyland Road, Hoyland, at around 5.30pm on Friday, December 28.

They threatened staff with crowbars before raiding the safe.

One of the raiders left the store via the main entrance, the other left via a fire exit.

Both are believed to have run down Central Street and through the Saville Court complex towards the Queen Street and Tinker Lane area.

Police have released CCTV stills of the crooks in action.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/188493/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.