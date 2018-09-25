Armistice100: When smoking was acceptable... but only if you puffed on the same brand as ‘father’

Dateline: September 25, 1918: The present-day revolt against smoking is a relatively modern affair, as adverts from the pages of our paper a century ago readily testify.

This one, pictured below, appears to show the head of the house not best pleased, not by the fact a visitor was caught “smoking in the drawing room” but that he was smoking a different brand of cigarette.

“But it’s alright now” runs the advert, “Edwin smokes Bondman, just as Father does.” Crisis averted!

Turning to ‘proper’ news, Leeds Council was being asked to vote on the purchase of the Hawkesworth Wood estate, which at their previous meeting was adjourned pending an inspection of the site. This land was eventually built upon and is today the Hawksworth estate, in Kirkstall.

On this day 100 years ago, it was reported that the council was not pleased with the price of the land, which was said to be “thrice that of adjoining land, bought by the Cleansing Department some years ago”.

The report went on: “The possible adoption of the Hawkesworth Wood scheme, in conjuction with the taking of the Middleton estate for housing... has brought into prominence a comprehensive scheme of tramway development, which has lately been under the consideration of the Tramways committee. The scheme has a close relation to the suggested ‘ring road’ round the city.

“Tramways have in view in the near future a number of light railways, or tramway tracks, for fast traffic to connect the proposed new residential districts of the suburbs - and also some of the present outlying residential districts - with already existing tramway routes.”