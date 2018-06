Police have closed a section of a York city centre street following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Police have cordoned off an area of Goodramgate and the Blue Moon shop and neighbouring premises have been evacuated.



The Army Bomb Disposal Unit is attending the scene to assess the device.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, sadi: "It is not believed there is a threat to the wider public, but the road has been closed as a precaution."

People are being urged to avoid the area.