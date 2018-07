A bomb disposal squad had to be called to the Belle Vue area of Wakefield yesterday after it was feared a fisherman had hooked a bomb out of the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

The emergency services called The Royal Logistics Corps to just off Fall Ings Road, just off Doncaster Road, to carefully inspect the suspicious item on Monday afternoon at around 3.30pm.

It was found that the bomb was in fact a pressurised gas cylinder.