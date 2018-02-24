Arrest after air pistol taken into York Goodramgate pub

A man is in custody today after an air pistol was taken into a York pub, police said.

The pub on Goodramgate was evacuated after a member of the public reported seeing a man with a firearm at around 5.50pm yesterday.

Police, including firearms officers, attended and arrested one man at the scene.

After carrying out enquiries, officers have discovered that the weapon involved was a sporting air pistol, which uses compressed air to shoot pellets.

Inspector Jonathan Asvadi, of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’d like to thank the members of the public who had the diligence to report this to the police.

“It was absolutely the right thing to do and we’d always encourage people who see anything suspicious, especially if it may involve a weapon, to report it to us immediately.

“After making further enquiries, we now know that this was an air weapon and we do not believe it was used in a threatening manner.

“However, clearly it caused alarm and a very rapid police response.

“When responding to reports such as this our first and foremost priority is to ensure the public stay safe at all times.”

The man, who is from the York area and is in his 30s, currently remains in custody while enquiries continue.