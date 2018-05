Have your say

A woman has been arrested after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed at a cash point in Hull.

The alleged offence took place at a Sainsbury's ATM machine, in Princes Avenue, at about 11am yesterday (Tuesday).

An 82-year-old woman had money and her bank card taken, a spokesman for Humberside Police said.

The force today said a woman has now been arrested in connection with the alleged offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 202 of May 22.