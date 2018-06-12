Arrest after man is stabbed in the back in Wakefield city centre

Police are wanting information following an attack in Waekfield city centre in which a man was stabbed in the back.

An area on Kirkgate, opposite Wilko’s and close to the Red Chilli restaurant, was taped off by police last night, Monday, June 11 shortly after 7pm.

A 40-year-old man received a wound to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene but the victim’s injuries are now not believed to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested. He is currently in custody and enquiries remain ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

In particular, officers are keen to retrieve any footage which may have been recorded or captured.