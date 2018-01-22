Arrest after man killed in Bradford crash

POLICE arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Bradford.

A man in his twenties suffered fatal injuries when the grey Audi Q7 he was travelling in along Birksland Street towards the junction with Bowling Back Lane left the road and struck a wall on Bowling Back Lane at around 1.30pm on Sunday (Jan 21).

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other males in the vehicle were also treated for injuries at hospital.

A 22-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team, said: “We believe the occupants of a white hatchback style car, which was possibly a Volkswagen Golf, may have witnessed the collision or saw the Audi being driven in the area in the time leading up to it and we would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 0791 of 21 January.