Arrest after man seriously injured in York city centre

A TEENAGER was arrested on suspicion of assault after a 40-year-old man was seriously injured during an incident in York city centre this morning.

The19-year-old man, who was arrested following a disturbance in Rougier Street at around 5am today (Sun July 8), remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The injured man is in hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 12180122753.