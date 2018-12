Have your say

A WOMAN was seriously injured when she was struck by a car in Pontefract this morning.

Police were called by paramedics just after 6.30am today (Sat Dec 1) after a woman was hit at the junction of Southgate and Station Lane, near Pontefract Hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is being held in custody as police enquiries continue.

Roads closures were in place this morning before the car was recovered.