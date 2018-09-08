Arrest in Barnsley after ‘man stabbed’ in town centre

One person has been arrested after police received reports of an individual in Barnsley town centre with a knife.

One man suffered minor injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called at around 8.20am on Saturday after reports that a man had been stabbed.

The force said: “An investigation is now under way and in its early stages to establish whether this is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone.”

There is a high-visibility police presence in the town centre, the force added.

A representative for Travel South Yorkshire said that the station was open as normal and there were no reported delays to trains or coaches.