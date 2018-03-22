Arrest made after bomb threat hoax which effected several Yorkshire schools

A teenager has been arrested after sending out a bomb hoax to 400 schools nationwide, including several in Yorkshire.

The arrest of a 19-year-old man in Watford, Hertfordshire is on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications relating to the hoax bomb threat which was sent to hundreds of schools earlier in the week.

The National Crime Agency said in a statement: "Hertfordshire police officers, working as part of an NCA-led investigation, arrested a 19-year-old man in Watford today on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications relating to the hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of UK schools this week.

“We understand parents’ and teachers’ concerns but stress there was no credible threat to the emails schools received. However we are taking the communications extremely seriously.

“As this is now a live investigation we are unable to comment further.”

Humberside Police said at the time that 19 schools in East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire had received the email, while a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said it had also had a number of reports about the bomb hoax.



