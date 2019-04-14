Arrests made after unconfirmed stabbings in Harrogate Valley Gardens - police issue statement

Two arrests have now been made following a serious incident at Harrogate's Valley Gardens yesterday (April 13), which saw two teenage boys being taken to hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports that this may have been a stabbing incident, but this morning, North Yorkshire Police are still describing it as an assault which left the boys "seriously injured."

Two teenage boys, both from the Leeds area, were arrested last night, and they remain in custody at this time.

The two injured teenagers are in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public."

There was a heavy police and emergency services presence at the Valley Gardens yesterday, including firearms officers as a precaution. Police were called to the gardens at 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.