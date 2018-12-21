Arrests made in crackdown on prolific criminals in Sheffield

Police made 39 arrests in a crackdown on prolific criminals in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said over the last three weeks, officers have been carrying out ‘intensive activity’ to target known prolific offenders ‘through a range of operations aimed at disrupting their criminal behaviour’.

Arrests have been made across the city for a range of offences including theft, domestic abuse, burglary and assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, who oversaw the crackdown in Sheffield, said: “We have used various tactics to bring these offenders in, including sending over 150 Christmas cards to those who are believed to be involved in criminal activity, but instead of glad tidings, we’ve been sending out a warning that homes are being protected by Smartwater in certain areas of the city.

“We have also been working hard over the last few months to help people to protect their belongings using Smartwater technology and we want offenders to know this too.

“Today will see the 500th home protected in Sheffield.

“South Yorkshire Police’s burglary campaign - Op Shield - is there to disrupt criminal activity and make it harder for offenders to escape justice.

“It might be approaching Christmas Eve, but we’re not shutting down. This crackdown is continuing into the New Year and we are still looking for people. Burglary is an intrusive and distressing crime and it will not be tolerated, we want to close down repeat offending and if you’re committing these offences, we will find you.”