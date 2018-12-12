Arrests over mindless attack on homeless men in a tent in Hull

Two men from Lincoln have been arrested following an assault on two men in a tent in Hull.

The pair, 26 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of assault following the attack in Whitefriargate, in the city centre, in the early hours of Friday, November 30.

There was widespread outrage after CCTV of the incident, which shows one man running over and jumping on the tent in a shop doorway.

A second man was seen filming the attack and laughing, as a third man looked on.

The homeless men - who were unhurt - have now been identified and found somewhere to stay by the charity Emmaus, which said the victims had been left "shaken."

Humberside Police is still looking for the third man seen in the CCTV.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Peach said: “Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with information about the incident following our appeal.

“With your help, we have been able to quickly identify two men suspected of being involved in the incident and bring them into custody.

“We’re also continuing to work with and support the victims of the assault, who have now been found more permanent accommodation.

“We now want to trace the third man seen in the CCTV and would appeal for anyone who knows who he is – or the man himself – to come forward."