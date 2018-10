Have your say

A blaze broke out on a field in North Yorkshire, after dozens of bales of straw were set alight by arsonists.

Firefighters were called to Chequer Lane, Riccall, near Selby, at about 7pm yesterday (Sunday).

The fire involved about 150 round bales of straw, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

All of the bales were destroyed by the flames.

The spokesman added: "The cause is believed to be deliberate."