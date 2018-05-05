Arsonists strike across South Yorkshire

The firefighters were called out to a number of fires started by arsonists across the South Yorkshire region last night.

At 6.30pm, firefighters from Thorne station in Doncaster were called out to extinguish a car that had been set alight and abandoned in a ditch, near to Kirkhouse Green.

Arsonists targeted a market stall at Dinnington market at around 9pm, setting fire to a plastic refuse container.

Then at 10pm, the fire service was sent out to Fenton Way in Rotherham to a rubbish blaze believed to have been started deliberately.