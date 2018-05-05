Arsonists target Sheffield estate twice in one night

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to the same Sheffield estate twice last night, after arsonists started two blazes five hours apart.

Both fires were started at the Flower Estate in Wincobank.

A spokesman for Elm Lane fire station confirmed they were called to the first one at around 10.30pm.

He said: "We sent three fire engines out, but the fire wasn't as big as reported so we sent two back."

Then, at 3am they were called out to another, smaller fire on the estate, to which they sent one fire engine.

The fire service believe both fires were started deliberately.