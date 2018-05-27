Arsonists torch motorbike near Sheffield flats

Sheffield firefighters extinguished a motorbike blaze in the nick of time this morning, just moments before it spread to a nearby block of flats.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to the motorbike fire in a parking area in Ecclesall Road, at the junction of Rustlings Road, at around 1am this morning.

A SYFR spokesman said: "It had spread to the fence, and was about to spread to some flats above some shops, but we got to it in time."

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.