Art burglary from Scarborough flat

Police are appealing for help from the public after burglars stole two distinctive paintings and a tribal mask from a flat in Scarborough earlier this week.

The Russell Flint paintings are A3 in size and depict desert scenes with camels in the background.

One portrays three people sat down, with one of the people in painting being female whose breast is exposed.

The second painting is of a single topless female figure in the foreground washing herself from a bowl.

The wooden tribal mask is described as dark brown and unpainted, with two eyeholes and a mouth.

The items were taken from premises in North Marine Road, sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have been offered these items.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the force on 101, quoting reference number 12170213446.