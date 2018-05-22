Art’s company’s new mission after Hull’s City of Culture successes

AN ARTS company which delivered Hull’s City of Culture successes has been renamed and given a longer-term mission.

The group Absolutely Cultured has been built on the foundations of the Culture Company and has been tasked with producing a programme of high-quality events.

The group is led by creative director Katy Fuller, part of the team behind Hull UK City of Culture, and has Lee Corner as chairman.

Ms Fuller said: “In 2017, as Hull UK City of Culture, we invited the city of Hull to get absolutely cultured – and it did, but 2017 was only the beginning.

“We’re extremely proud of the roots of this company and its achievements during 2017. While we have a refocused purpose, at the very heart of that is the continuation of a programme of events which appeal to the huge audience we know we have in Hull, as well as being relevant and interesting to visitors and those watching from afar.”

The company will continue to run outdoor events and it will run the city’s Humber Street Gallery.

Mr Corner said: “We’re really excited about the future of Absolutely Cultured.”

Hull City Council has agreed to partner Absolutely Cultured in its endeavours for three years.

The first major event will be Dominoes, by Station House Opera, which will be a ‘moving sculpture’ of breezeblocks on Saturday August 11 in streets, public squares, civic buildings and private homes.

There will also be a national poetry and spoken word festival called Contains Strong Language in late September.

The best of local, national and international poets, spoken word artists, comedians and musicians will be commissioned as part of this programme in venues across the city.

The biggest event will be towards the end of the year when Urban Legends: Northern Lights will be held. It will be a large-scale outdoor event which will use projection to create animations accompanied by music.