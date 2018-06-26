Artist Nel Whatmore captures nature’s bounty all year round at RHS Harlow Carr

Come rain or shine, floral artist Nel Whatmore has spent the last 12 months studiously capturing nature’s majestic beauty at one of North Yorkshire’s best kept gardens.

The Tadcaster-based artist whose fine art floral paintings are often shown at Chelsea Flower Show is currently putting the finishing touches to her final piece of artwork for the month of May as her year in the garden at RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate draws to a close.

All Nel's paintings from her year in residence at Harlow Carr were created in pastel.

“My year at Harlow Carr has been a real inspiration which I know I will never forget,” the artist-in-residence said.

During her stay, Ms Whatmore painted in all weather conditions, from freezing cold temperatures of -8C to blazing 25C heat in order to create around 30 pieces in pastel and at least one for each month of the year.

The variety of weather as the seasons changed offered no shortage of inspiration at a place that the artist said she was really quite taken with.

“Often the garden was the most beautiful in the months I least expected it to be,” she said.

“It definitely won’t be my last visit.

“One thing I particularly treasure is that the garden attracts people of all ages as they have gone to great lengths to make it appealing for all.

“I hope people enjoy the poetry trail as they sit and eat their lunch, or wrestle with small children keen to be off to the playground or bird hide. It is a truly magical place.”

The poetry trail around the garden records Ms Whatmore’s thoughts where she painted at different locations and it can now be enjoyed by visitors.

Her artwork, meanwhile, is being prepared for an exhibition called ‘A Year in the Garden’ which was first staged over the weekend at The Lodge by the Lake during RHS Harlow Carr’s annual flower show.

From this Saturday, June 30, her exhibition will have a new home when her paintings will go on display at Chantry House Gallery in Ripley until Sunday, July 29.