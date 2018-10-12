Arts Council chief visits Leeds school: Ilkley Literature Festival on agenda

Have your say

THE chief executive of Arts Council England saw how Ilkley Literature Festival is working with schools and communities to promote literacy during a visit to West Yorkshire.

Darren Henley OBE spoke with this year’s festival poet in residence Imtiaz Dharker during a visit to Allerton High School in Alwoodley, Leeds.

And Mr Henley met up with Allerton High staff and students who have been working with the year’s festival during the visit on Friday (Oct 12)

He was later due to watch a performance by the Ilkley Young Writers in Ilkey.