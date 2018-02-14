Arts groups allowed to stay in Leeds Carriageworks Theatre after room hire price increase

Have your say

Arts groups which felt under threat of effective eviction from the Leeds's Carriageworks Theatre are to stay following talks with council chiefs.

Leeds Community Arts Network, which represents 14 voluntary groups, believed price hikes would force them out of their long-established home.

But a scrutiny meeting at Leeds City Council today heard how agreements have been made in key areas.

The council had planned to increase the £5 hourly room hire price gradually from April 1.

The meeting heard how this is now due to double next year - the maximum Leeds CAN members said they could afford.

However no prices have been agreed for after next year, the Scrutiny Board for Growth, Culture and Sport heard.

Matthew Stirk, Leeds CAN chairman, said groups now wanted to work with the authority after previously facing "non-negotiable" terms from council officers.