Arts groups share in £1m handout to encourage them to raise outside funds

Some 18 arts and media organisations across Yorkshire are among those to share in £1m funding from Arts Council England’s Small Grants programme, which aims to encourage onward fundraising from within the private sector.

The recipients include the Marsden Jazz Festival in Kirklees, Ripon Museums Trust and Richmond’s Georgian Theatre Royal .

Each organisation will receive between £10,000 and £30,000 to help improve its capacity to raise funds from other sources.

Sarah Maxfield, the Council’s northern director, said: “The awards will support a range of activities such as recruiting fundraising consultants, funding new websites to allow for increased online giving and fundraising training for trustees and staff.”

Arts Council England says the ability to raise outside funds will help build “a more sustainable and resilient arts and culture sector”.

Francis Runacres, its executive director for enterprise and innovation, said: ‘Arts and culture in this country thrives on a mixed funding model of earned income, private giving and public investment.

“Although private giving will never replace public funding, it is an important source of funding for arts and cultural organisations, and we are thrilled to be able to fund over 100 organisations to build and strengthen their fundraising capacity.”