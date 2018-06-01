Asda in Leeds and multiple other retailers reporting credit & debit card problems due to Visa issues

If you're heading to the supermarket tonight it might be best to bring cash.

Multiple retailers are reporting problems processing debit and credit card payments due to the issue, which is related to Visa payment processing across Europe.

Because Visa run a lot of the payment systems, all credit and debit cards could be affected by the problems.

Reports suggest Tesco and Sainsbury's and multiple other retailers are affected as well as Asda.

Customers at Asda in Leeds Pudsey branch say the supermarket is one of those having trouble with cards.

A spokesman for the retailer said: "The issue is intermittent, so it's not all cards, it's not all stores and it's not all checkouts. It's certain cards, certain checkouts, certain stores.

"Where a card payment is declined we’re asking customers for alternative forms of payment, ie cash, or another card.

"Right now, you may expect, just as in any other affected retailer, not to necessarily have the smoothest journey through the checkouts.

"For that we can only apologise and we are working hard until we’re able to resolve it.

Asda is advising customers to bring cash if possible if planning a trip to the store tonight.

The spokesman added: "We will attempt card payments and there are certain things we can try at the checkout to get people through."