Asda/Sainsbury’s deal ‘could see 300 stores close’

Asda and Sainsbury’s could be required to dispose of stores in as many as 300 places in the UK if their attempted merger goes through.

According to a report in todays Times newspaper, analysis shows that there are at least 300 catchment areas where the merger could run into local competition concerns.

Of the 300 locations, around half of these could be considered to be problem locations owing to the fact that both Tesco and Morrison, the natural likely buyers of a Sainsbury’s or Asda store, might not be able or want to buy the outlets.

Since the merger announcement earlier this year both Asda and Sainsbury’s have repeatedly stated that no stores would close and no jobs would be lost following the merger.