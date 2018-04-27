Aseel Al-Essaie murder: The evidence that helped convict trio of Sheffield drive-by shooting

This CCTV, that was taken just seconds before Aseel Al-Essaie was gunned down in broad daylight, formed part of the police evidence that helped to convict three Sheffield men of a 'joint enterprise' drive-by shooting.

Matthew Cohen, Dale Gordon and Keil Bryan were today jailed for a combined total of 90 years for the murder of Aseel Al-Essaie, after being found unanimously guilty of the offence earlier this month.

South Yorkshire Police have now released parts of evidence that were used during the seven-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The CCTV shows the VW Golf driven by Cohen moving towards Daniel Hil just moments before Mr Al-Essaie was fatally shot at 'point-blank range' using a Dirty Harry style gun at around 1.35 on February 18 last year.

Other pieces of evidence issued today included pictures of Cohen's burnt-out VW Golf, that James Good destroyed for him in the hours following the murder in a bid to dispose of a key piece of evidence.

CCTV stills also show Good at the petrol station with the VW Golf before it was burnt out, and later abandoned in Rough Lane, Ecclesfield.

He was sentenced to xx after pleading guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice during the course of the trial.

The trio's sentences are as follows:

- Cohen, 29, of Clough View Road, Oughtibridge was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 30 years

- Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 30 years

- Bryan, 32, of Brackley Street, Burngreave was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 30 years

Cohen, Bryan and Gordon were found to have killed Mr Al-Essaie as part of a 'joint-enterprise,' which took the form of a drive-by shooting using Cohen's VW Golf vehicle.

The court heard how Mr Al-Essaie was shot at point-blank range as he sat alone in a stationary white Mercedes on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

It is unclear who fired the fatal shot, which did not need to be proven in order to return a guilty verdict, but Cohen is believed to have been the driver.

In the months leading up to the murder, Cohen slashed Mr Al-Essaie's brother, Saleh, in the face with some scissors following an argument about the drug dealing Saleh was doing for Cohen.