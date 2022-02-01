The fire is believed to be on the site of Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax.

Footage shows flames coming from the top of the building.

Smoke is billowing across the skyline and many residents took to social media to share footage and pictures of the incident.

Emergency services are on the scene of a huge fire at a West Yorkshire school.

It is believed that emergency services are on the scene of the fire.

West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire at this stage, or any cause.