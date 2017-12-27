Asos recruits 500 festive workers as it gets into the spirit

High fashion online retailer Asos ​has​ recruited 500 fixed-term seasonal ​workers at its Grimethorpe warehouse​ in Barnsley​.

The fixed-term roles were to support the busy ​p​eak period​, ​​which starts on ​Black Friday through to Christmas and beyond.

It is hoped permanent roles could follow and, as 60​ per cent​ of promotions are filled internally, ​Asos said ​there are opportunities for workers to grow and develop in the longer term.

Earlier this month Professor Dame Carol Black presented the site with a Workplace Wellbeing Charter National Award for England due to the work that has been done over the last few years in areas such as the promotion of healthy eating and lifestyles, health and safety, attendance management and positive leadership​. Asos​ achiev​ed​ “Excellence” ​s​tatus in all of the ​eight​ categories, which is the highest level that can be reached.

This award follows the ISO 9001, 14001 and 180001 accreditations for exceptional management, environmental management and health and safety, as well as the prestigious ROSPA Gold Award for workplace health and safety the XPO Logistics site has secured over the last two years.

​Scores of colleagues have ​also ​achieved Six Sigma Yellow Belt, highlighting the company’s commitment to staff development and operational excellence.

The site has enjoyed a calendar of festive-themed fun including the performance of a live band – Grey Thursday - in the warehouse; trips to the Barnsley Town Christmas Lights switch-on, the Birmingham Christmas market, tombolas, raffles, a ​c​hildren’s ​C​hristmas party, the appearance of a present-​giving Christmas ​e​lf and ​today there will be a visit to see the local Sleeping Beauty panto.

​A spokesman said: "​The backdrop to all of this is the £14.5m we’re investing in the site this year, including restaurant upgrades, locker rooms, relaxation spaces and the creation of a well-being centre, as well as onsite automation, increased office space and a new car park.​"​