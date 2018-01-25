Asos reports festive sales leap

High fashion online retailer Asos has reported a big leap in festive revenues, boosted by the launch of same-day deliveries in Leeds and London.

Asos, whose high-profile fans include singer Rita Ora and ​former ​US First Lady Michelle Obama, reported a 28 per cent jump in revenue to £808.4m for the four months to December 31.

The group pointed to an "exceptional performance" in the UK where retail sales rose 23 per cent to £300.9m at constant currencies.

The UK business was boosted by faster deliveries and a new "try before you buy" service, giving customers the option of ordering clothing from its Barnsley warehouse, trying it on at home and only paying for what they like rather than having to seek a refund.

Asos appeals to​ fashion loving 20-somethings​ and this service allows them to use their own homes as a changing room.

Asos said its UK performance was exceptional despite a challenging market.

International sales rose 32 per cent, with EU sales surging 34 per cent and its US operations booking a 28 per cent increase. Sales across the remainder of its international business, including Australia and Russia, rose 32 per cent.

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: "I'm pleased to report a strong performance during the period including peak. We achieved an exceptional performance in the UK, whilst momentum in international sales continued.

"We acquired 2.6 million active customers year on year and saw encouraging movements across all key customer KPIs (key performance indicators).

"Velocity in our technology programmes continued, with a record number of releases. Our customer proposition was further enhanced in the UK with the launch of Try Before You Buy and Asos Instant, our same-day delivery proposition."

The total number of orders placed in the period jumped 30 per cent year on year to 20.2 million, while the average frequency of orders - accounting for the total orders per customer over the past 12 months - rose 8 per cent.

The number of visits to its website also grew in December to 174 million, up from 139 million a year earlier.

Asos confirmed its full-year guidance for 2018, but said capital expenditure is likely to be at the upper end of previous guidance of around £200m to £220m.

Mr Beighton said: "Following this strong start to the year, we remain confident in our full-year guidance and delivery of our planned investments in infrastructure to support our global ambitions."

Asos ​has announced plans to​ invest a further £14.5m in its Barnsley warehouse over the next 12 months following a sharp rise in profits.

Asos has its main warehouse in Barnsley and is the town's biggest employer.​ ​

The firm has invested £13m in the Barnsley site over the past year to create a second dispatch sorter, additional in-bound conveyors and a fifth packing module.

The new investment in the Barnsley warehouse, which employs around 4,000 people​, will be spent on restaurant upgrades, locker rooms, relaxation spaces and the creation of a well-being centre. Asos will also spend money on onsite automation, increased office space and a new car park.

The ​site has increased the minimum wage to the UK Living Wage Foundation rate of £8.45 for all workers after three months​'​​ ​service​, a 9​ per cent​ increase over the past 12 months​.​ It has also taken on 60 warehousing apprentices ​through its relationship with Barnsley College​.​

