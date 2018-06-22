Astonishing footage shows Leeds sky at its beautiful best

Sometimes, an image or a video just catches your eye.

The beautiful sunset in Leeds PIC: Antony Newby

It could be that the subject of the photo is something so outstanding that you can't help but take notice as you're scrolling through the various feeds on social media.

That was the case with Antony Newby's video and pictures, which show the sky over Bramley in Leeds just as the sun was setting.

The video and stills were taken on Wednesday, June 20 at around 10pm, on the evening of the summer solstice.

Hundreds gathered at landmarks around the country, including Yorkshire's idylic Ilkley and at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, to watch the sun rise on the year's longest day.

They captured the moment that the sky above the great city was a beautiful shade of red and the clouds were illuminated in the evening glow.

A sight of pure beauty.