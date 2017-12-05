Last month I said that I wouldn’t be holding my breath waiting for the Chancellor to adopt any of our​ ​suggested tax changes in the Budget.

Well on the day, inevitably as I am an optimist, I held my​ ​breath and listened intently to his speech. Nothing.

And still holding my breath I read the detailed Budget document that accompanies the Chancellor’s​ ​speech. It has all the little things that make so much difference to the taxpayers’ wallet, good and​ ​bad. Still nothing.

But wait, I said to myself. What’s this? On page 49, in a section on Access to Finance, there was​ ​mention of a change to Entrepreneurs’ Relief and I was referred to another document called​ "Financing growth in innovative firms: consultation response​".

I was beginning to go blue in the face until I exhaled on page 13 when I read that: “The ​G​overnment​ ​is concerned that the qualifying rules of Entrepreneurs’ Relief should encourage long-term business​ ​growth. The rules will therefore be changed to ensure that entrepreneurs are not discouraged from​ ​seeking external investment through the dilution of their shareholding. This will take the form of​ ​allowing individuals to elect to be treated as disposing of and reacquiring their shares at the then​ ​market-value. The ​G​overnment will consult on the technical detail.”

The document explains that Entrepreneurs’ Relief, introduced in 2008, provides a 10​ per cent​ rate of Capital​ ​Gains Tax for qualifying disposals of business assets. The purpose of the tax relief is to act as an​ ​incentive for entrepreneurs to start and grow their business by allowing them to keep more of the​ ​rewards when their investment is successful.

We have been campaigning for such a change for several years, patiently and persistently. We have​ ​explained our thinking to HM Treasury ministers and officials and now they have acted.

Currently, anyone in a company holding more than 5​ per cent​ of the shares qualifies to have any capital​ ​gain taxed at 10​ per cent​ rather than the usual 18​ per cent​. This means that such shareholders are loath to reduce​ ​their shareholding below that limit as they don’t want to nearly double the tax that they will have to​ ​pay.

The relief is designed to encourage entrepreneurs rather than hold them back. Of course, it is​ ​obvious that if you have 20 shareholders holding 5 ​per cent​ each then any move to raise more capital to​ ​grow will cause someone to lose their relief.

The ​G​overnment has now recognised this and is putting​ ​the means in place to mitigate this and unlock this impediment to growth. This is very good news for​ ​all entrepreneurs across the country whether they run quoted or private companies. And it also​ ​allows me to get more oxygen into my lungs!

And as well as the change to Entrepreneurs’ Relief, the government announced several other​ ​changes which will help companies improve their access to capital. These include an action plan to​ ​unlock over £20​bn of patient capital investment to finance growth in innovative firms over 10​ ​years.

As part of this they announced that the annual allowance for people investing in knowledge-intensive companies through the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) will be doubled and as will the​ ​annual investment those companies can receive through EIS and the Venture Capital Trust scheme.

The ​G​overnment will also be introducing a new test to reduce the scope for and redirect low-risk​ ​investment, together unlocking over £7​bn of growth investment.

This is very good news for growth companies as tax incentives will be better directed at companies​ ​that take risks rather than those designed to protect investors’ capital.

However, there are other fiscal matters that affect the small cap equity markets that still need​ ​addressing: the fact that the costs of raising equity are taxed while it is not for debt finance is just​ ​one of these. This was not recognised in the Budget (again).

So next year I will be holding my breath as usual.

​​