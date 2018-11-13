Attacker still at large after Meadowhall stabbing

Have your say

An attacker who stabbed a teenage boy outside Meadowhall is still at large.

Emergency services were alerted to the knife attack near to the taxi rank in the the car park close to Next at 7.20pm.

An injured boy was taken to hospital with leg wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests were made.

Police officers investigating the incident cordoned off the crime scene and a forensic examination of the area was undertaken last night.

There was an increased police presence at Meadowhall in the aftermath of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 809 of November 12.