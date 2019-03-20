Attacker with 'blackened and swollen' eye assaults woman in South Elmsall park

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in a park in South Elmsall.

A woman was attacked in the Frickley Park area of South Elmsall, near Pontefract on Tuesday 19th March 2019.

The incident happened between 10:45am and 11:15am after the victim, a woman who was walking her dog, was approached from behind by a man.

The suspect struck the victim and then grabbed at her, knocking her to the ground during the struggle. He was then scared off by the victim’s dog.

The victim was very distressed by what took place and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The suspect was a white man, about 5ft 10ins or taller, of slim build, aged in his late 20s or early 30s and had dark hair and dark eyebrows.

His right eye appeared blackened and swollen, and he was wearing a black jacket with a snood (possibly branded Berghaus) covering his mouth and nose which had a string on it.

Detective Inspector Benn Kemp of Wakefield District CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the female victim and we are investigating possible motives for this attack.

“We are urging residents to be vigilant when using the park and to report any suspicious behaviour.

“We do have a detailed description of the suspect and I would ask anyone who has seen persons fitting the suspect’s description in the park or who could identify him to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190142867.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”