Attempt to halt prosecution of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield

Lawyers for Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield have made an application to halt a prosecution against him.

The former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent is charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool fans who died in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

He is due to stand trial on January 14 next year alongside former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, who is charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

An application to stay the prosecution, made by Ben Myers QC, defending, is being heard by judge Mr Justice Openshaw at Preston Crown Court.

Duckenfield, 73, faces 95 charges of gross negligence manslaughter following the crush in the terrace pens at the Leppings Lane end of Sheffield Wednesday's ground at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.