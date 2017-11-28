Attempt to steal delivery vehicle in Hull ends in crash

Police are warning delivery drivers not to leave their keys in the ignition after an attempt to steal a parcel delivery vehicle in Hull.

The attempted theft occurred on Friday in Orniscourt when a man got into the vehicle and attempted to drive it away.

The driver managed to prevent his vehicle being taken however and it was crashed a short distance away.

Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting of Humberside Police said: “I want to remind all delivery drivers not to leave the keys in their vehicles – even for a moment. Opportunist thieves won’t think twice and will steal and potentially use it to commit further crime.

“It is a busy time of year for delivery drivers and so want to try and avoid not only the crime but of the driver potentially losing their livelihood.”