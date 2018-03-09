Attempted murder arrest after Huddersfield takeaway shooting

Detectives investigating shooting outside at a takeaway in Huddersfield have arrested three men.

Officers responded to a call in the early hours of Monday outside the Rajas takeaway.

A 24-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two further men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone who has any information is asked to speak to the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180105070.