Aunt of Sheffield murder victim condemns killer and those who failed to raise alarm or try to revive him 

The aunt of a Sheffield murder victim has condemned his killer and those at the scene who failed to raise the alarm or try to revive him.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in an alleyway off Langset Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 21.

Kavan Brissett

He underwent emergency surgery and spent four days on a life support machine in intensive care but could not be saved and died four days later.

CRIME: Burglar struck at Sheffield house while occupants slept

Ahmed Farrah, 29, is believed to hold vital information about the murder but cannot be found.

He knows he is wanted for questioning but is said to be actively evading arrest.

POLICE: New Year’s Day murderer still walking the streets seven years after nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

Farrah, also known as Reggie, has links to Broomhall and detectives have warned that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

POLICE: Man stabbed in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield



In an emotional Facebook post written on Christmas Eve, Kavan’s grieving aunt, Libby Hamilton, said: “Whoever did this to him, and the others who did not help, call an ambulance, offer CPR or even just let his mum know that he was hurt will sit and eat their dinner tomorrow with their family.

“I really hope your dinner is hard to swallow - I don’t know how you sleep I really don’t.

“RIEP our lovely Kav, may you dance in the sky forever, light up the stars and your smile radiate through the sun. Love you.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

Last week, detectives issued a new appeal for information on the fatal stabbing.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.