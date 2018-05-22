Autistic teenager lands dream job as chef at Doncaster restaurant

Have your say

A teenager with autism, ADHD and learning difficulties has begun work as a chef at top Doncaster restaurant.

Michael Donnelly, 19, has begun his apprenticeship at Rocco's Italian restaurant in Tickhill where he will work in the kitchens alongside the venue's other chefs helping to prepare and cook meals.

He landed the role via Employment Support, a Doncaster based agency which helps people with autism into work.

Spokesman Jenny Candler said: "Michael really is excited to qualify as a chef and have a life long career in the catering industry.

"Along with Doncaster College, Doncaster Council and of course Roccos, we are ensuring Michael's steps to independence are well supported.

"We are so pleased for Michael and wish him nothing but success in his journey."

She set up the organisation after her own son Adrian, now 14, was diagnosed with autism.

Her organisation www.employmentsupport.org helps promote personal independence and workplace inclusion in and around Doncaster.

The firm offers coaching, mentoring and training support, aiming to change mindsets, become more forward thinking and use actual, not predicted, findings and feedback, to help people problem solve and become more independent.

