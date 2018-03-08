Aviva sees strong growth at Yorkshire operations

Insurance giant Aviva has reported an increase in full-year profit and pledged to spend more than £1bn on acquisitions and shareholder returns.
The group reported a 2 per cent rise in operating profit to £3bn in 2017, driven by a strong performance in the UK.
Aviva's British insurance arm saw profit increase 13 per cent to £2.2bn. Aviva employs 2,000 people at its life and general insurance business in York and 1,500 at its life and health insurance operation in Sheffield.
Chief executive Mark Wilson said: "Our largest market, the UK, has gone from strength to strength, growing sales, market share and profit. For Aviva, the UK is a dependable and growing business."
He also said the group will deploy £2bn of excess cash this year, including £900m in debt reduction, "in excess" of £500m of capital returns to shareholders and about £600m for bolt-on acquisitions.
Mr Wilson has been eyeing acquisitions in artificial intelligence and big data as he attempts to transform Aviva into a fintech firm.
Aviva is also working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on developing ways to offer better financial guidance and support to consumers.
Mr Wilson added: "We continue to invest in our businesses and in particular on priorities such as digital to make our products and services easier for our customers.
"Aviva is now a simpler, stronger group and we are growing. Our strategy is paying dividends."
Mr Wilson has also been pushing through a radical shake-up of the group, exiting fringe businesses to focus on its core operations. Aviva offloaded its Spanish operations for £178m earlier this year.