Axe, dagger and Samurai sword among 200 weapons handed in to Humberside Police

More than 200 knives are off the streets, after a big response to national knife amnesty Operation Sceptre.

Humberside Police put sealed bins at seven stations across the force for a week last month where people could drop in knives without any questions.

The blades included an axe, hefty kitchen knives, an ornamental dagger and a Samurai sword.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler, who oversaw our local amnesty, said: “It’s great that so many people made the decision to bring their knives in, so that they can be disposed of safely.

“This campaign was about getting as many knives off our streets as possible, preventing them from being used to harm or threaten our communities.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals or brought in knives.”

