Baby and woman taken to hospital after microwave fire at house in Leeds

A BABY and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering smoke inhalation when a microwave cooker caught fire at a house in Leeds.

Two fire crews from Hunslet Fire Station were called to the incident at a house on Ring Road, Middleton, just after 7pm on Sunday (May 6).

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the woman and baby suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The microwave fire was out when crews arrived.

Firefighters used a fan to clear smoke from the property.