Baby lambs torn from their mothers in heartless Yorkshire farm theft

Seven ewes have been left in distress after their lambs were stolen just days after birth.

The seven baby Texel cross mules were stolen from a field in Starbeck, near Harrogate, between 4am and 3pm on Tuesday April 10.

The lambs were only a few days old and it is not advisable to separate them from their mothers at such a young age.

If you have any information about the crime, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12180060716.

