Back to the Round Foundry: DeLorean time machine makes appearance in Leeds

Great scott! Businesses at the Round Foundry and Marshalls Mill in Leeds found themselves back in 1985 after a DeLorean replica from the popular Back to the Future film series made a surprise visit last week.

It will come as no surprise to fans of the films, starring Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox, given that the intrepid Dr. Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown and his faithful sidekick Marty McFly have a penchant for tearing through the space-time continuum.

The prop vehicle, including the onboard ‘flux capacitor’, was part of a stunt by a collaboration of organisations in Rotherham to submit a bid to Arts Council England titled ‘Flux Capacitor for the Arts Councils, Creative People and Places Programme’. The vision is to empower communities to create their own cultural offer.

Arts Council England is a tenant of the estate.

Lisa Riley, events co-ordinator at The Round Foundry & Marshalls Mill estate, said “This was a fantastic surprise for the estate and the tenants really enjoyed seeing a real life time machine on site.

“We have a range of businesses here and often have these kinds of activities taking place, but this was very much out of the box thinking”

Or as the Doc would say “thinking fourth dimensionally”. The DeLorean generated the same level of excitement as a bolt of lightning.

“We have some enthusiastic Back to the Future fans here as tenants, so the stunt was extremely popular,” Ms Riley said.

The original Back to the Future was released in 1985 and spawned two successful sequels.