Badly parked car causes chaos in Leeds as buses are forced to avoid two villages

One badly parked car caused so much disruption on a major Leeds bus route today that four buses became stuck and two villages could not be served.

The drama began earlier this afternoon when First's number 6 service began experiencing delays due to inconsiderate parking at the Tinshill Lane and Tinshill Road junction.

By 2.30pm one of the remaining poorly parked vehicles had led to four buses becoming stuck, two in each direction, and First have now opted to stop serving Tinshill and Cookridge completely until it is moved.

The services are now being diverted straight into Holt Park from Otley Old Road.

In October an inconsiderately parked car was towed away by police after blocking a family's drive in Crossgates.