Ball in memory of Leeds toddler raising awareness of meningitis

The parents of a Leeds toddler who died suddenly from meningitis are organising a charity ball at Headingley Stadium in his memory.

Henry Walter died aged three in 2016, after contracting the rare bug Haemophilus Influenzae Type F, which led him to develop meningitis.

His parents, of Stanningley, are now organising a charity celebration in his memory, and raising funds for the Meningitis Now organisation and awareness about the deadly illness.

Henry’s Birthday Ball, organised by parents Mark and Vicky Walter, takes place on October 22 - just three days before what would have been Henry’s sixth birthday.

“It’s coming up to what would have been Henry’s sixth birthday on October 25 and Vicky has always wanted to do something for that,” Mr Walter said.

“The main thing for us is keeping his memory alive.

“Raising money is secondary but that’s good as well.”

The event takes place at Yorkshire County Cricket ground, and tickets cost £40 per person.

Cash raised will go towards the Meningitis Now charity.

The price includes a three-course meal, entertainment, children’s activities and raffles.

The couple are now, alongside the charity, also urging parents to vaccinate their children of student age with the NHS’ Men ACWY vaccine, which can protect against meningitis and septicaemia.

“It’s good to give a bit of local prominence to the charity as well,” Mr Walter said.

“If it can prompt just one student to get the vaccine, that wouldn’t have done it before, then that would be great.”

To buy tickets, or donate raffle prizes or sponsor the event, people can visit the Team Henry Facebook page by searching ‘HenryForever3’ on Facebook.